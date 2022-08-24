Transcodium Hits Market Capitalization of $56,141.78 (TNS)

Transcodium (TNS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 24th. Transcodium has a total market capitalization of $56,141.78 and approximately $237.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Transcodium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Transcodium has traded 33.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Transcodium Coin Profile

Transcodium is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com.

Buying and Selling Transcodium

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

