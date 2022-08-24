Truist Financial Increases Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target to $84.00

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.18% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.86.

Shares of ADC opened at $77.65 on Monday. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $61.62 and a 12 month high of $80.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.23 and its 200-day moving average is $69.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 4.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

