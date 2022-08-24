TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.56-$0.65 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $575.00 million-$585.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $665.35 million. TTEC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.40-$3.66 EPS.

TTEC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.51. 547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86. TTEC has a one year low of $54.03 and a one year high of $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.48 and its 200 day moving average is $71.80.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $604.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.00 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TTEC will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of analysts have commented on TTEC shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on TTEC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TTEC to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on TTEC from $100.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TTEC has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTEC. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in TTEC by 89.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 13.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of TTEC by 39.1% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 1st quarter worth about $446,000. Institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC

(Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.