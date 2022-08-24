Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Invests $242,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 74,375 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 456,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,065,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 182.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 28,493 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.36 and a 200-day moving average of $43.79. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $53.44.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

