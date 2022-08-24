Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in PACCAR by 0.9% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 4.8% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $90.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.87. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $77.00 and a 12-month high of $97.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 21.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.