United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

UCBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of United Community Banks to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of UCBI stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.55. 293,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. United Community Banks has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $39.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.05.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $212.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 19.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,687,000 after buying an additional 2,505,834 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,753,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,191 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 34.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,842 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 16.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,651,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,419,000 after acquiring an additional 672,434 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 19.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,304,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,773,000 after acquiring an additional 548,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

