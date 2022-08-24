Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 1,012.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,918 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.12% of Upwork worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth about $61,144,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 2,444.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,145,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,121,000 after buying an additional 1,100,226 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth $37,576,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 760,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,971,000 after buying an additional 332,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Upwork by 350.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 241,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 187,941 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,455 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $586,563.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,052,998.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $586,563.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,489 shares in the company, valued at $16,052,998.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 3,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $78,153.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,552.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,811 shares of company stock worth $1,028,773 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Upwork Stock Performance

Shares of UPWK traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.07. The company had a trading volume of 25,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,266. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average of $20.98. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $61.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 1.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.78 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 31.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Upwork in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Upwork from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Upwork from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.93.

Upwork Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Stories

