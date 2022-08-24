Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 230,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 7,940,674 shares.The stock last traded at $4.11 and had previously closed at $3.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -411.00 and a beta of 2.13.

Institutional Trading of Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UEC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 111.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Stories

