Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 16.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ URBN traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.25. 261,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,175. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $41.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on URBN shares. TheStreet cut Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.