US Bancorp DE Has $402.39 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,772,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 245,805 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $402,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,351,891,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 577.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,270,000 after buying an additional 10,440,786 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $608,919,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after buying an additional 9,537,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $454,553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.4 %

PFE stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,641,676. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $268.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.76.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 31.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

