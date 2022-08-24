US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,579,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.74% of PACCAR worth $227,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 280.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at PACCAR
In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.
PACCAR Trading Down 0.3 %
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.
PACCAR Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 21.45%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.21.
About PACCAR
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
