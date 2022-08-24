US Bancorp DE Sells 28,140 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 954,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 28,140 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $212,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on META. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.37.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of META stock traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.57. The stock had a trading volume of 185,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,018,112. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.02 and its 200-day moving average is $177.12. The firm has a market cap of $439.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,276 shares of company stock valued at $8,598,394 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

