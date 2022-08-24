USDEX One Day Trading Volume Tops $37,749.00 (USDEX)

USDEX (USDEX) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. During the last seven days, USDEX has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. USDEX has a total market cap of $404,940.74 and approximately $37,749.00 worth of USDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDEX coin can now be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00004913 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004610 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,689.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003845 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00128883 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00033581 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00075169 BTC.

USDEX Profile

USDEX is a coin.

Buying and Selling USDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “USDEX is a stablecoin, a tokenized US dollar made available by innovator eToro. Like other stablecoins, USDEX bridges the gap between traditional fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies, taking the features of both and creating something new with the advantages of each. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

