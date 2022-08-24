Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Wiser Wealth Management Inc

Wiser Wealth Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,277,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,146,000 after buying an additional 903,819 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,097,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,494,000 after buying an additional 637,271 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,168,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,165,000 after buying an additional 187,365 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4,957.2% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,772,000 after buying an additional 158,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,638,000 after buying an additional 148,079 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
VV traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $189.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,681. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $166.09 and a 12-month high of $222.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.84.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
