Veritable L.P. Acquires 10,606 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 678,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,606 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Veritable L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Veritable L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $73,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wiser Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 126,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,654,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 63,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 11,233 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 158,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,143,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 50,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 95.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IJR traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,867,472. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.16 and its 200-day moving average is $101.40. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.