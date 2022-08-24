Veritable L.P. Acquires 1,662 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.19.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $171.44. 71,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,191,656. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.