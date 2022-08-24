Veritable L.P. Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,899 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $21,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.03.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.1 %

NVIDIA stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.68. 740,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,584,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.65. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.55 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.