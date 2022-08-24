Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Shares Gap Down to $10.79

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.79, but opened at $10.38. Verona Pharma shares last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 588 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Verona Pharma from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Verona Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Verona Pharma Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.28 million, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Verona Pharma

In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,263,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,711,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 674,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,377. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

