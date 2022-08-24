Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $57.66

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 57.66 ($0.70) and traded as low as GBX 48.71 ($0.59). Vertu Motors shares last traded at GBX 50.30 ($0.61), with a volume of 743,919 shares.

Vertu Motors Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 55.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 57.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.15. The company has a market capitalization of £176.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.75.

In other Vertu Motors news, insider Karen Anderson bought 3,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of £1,796.26 ($2,170.44).

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars and motorcycles, motability cars, and commercial vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates 150 chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, and Vertu Motors.

