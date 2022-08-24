Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VERV. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.
Shares of VERV traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,541,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,117. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average is $21.93. Verve Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $78.00.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERV. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 13,148 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 2,154.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 48,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.
Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.
