Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VERV. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Verve Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VERV traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,541,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,117. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average is $21.93. Verve Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $78.00.

Insider Transactions at Verve Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Verve Therapeutics

In other news, CMO Andrew Bellinger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $249,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,629 shares of the company's stock, valued at $165,062.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 38,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $607,216.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,116,596.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 366,184 shares of company stock valued at $8,467,793. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERV. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 13,148 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 2,154.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 48,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

