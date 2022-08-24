VINchain Market Capitalization Achieves $1.27 Million (VIN)

VINchain (VIN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 24th. VINchain has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and $117,786.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VINchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, VINchain has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VINchain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,535.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003809 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00129038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00033520 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00081261 BTC.

VINchain Profile

VINchain (CRYPTO:VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog. The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VINchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VINchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VINchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.