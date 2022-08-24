Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is FWL Investment Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,731 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Visa makes up 3.8% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in Visa by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 24,524 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in Visa by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 23,444 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 56,156 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after purchasing an additional 27,719 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Trading Up 0.5 %

Visa Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.93. 72,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,751,308. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.97. The firm has a market cap of $393.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

