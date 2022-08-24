Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,467 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. Stephens lowered their price objective on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.93.

WMT stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.81. The stock had a trading volume of 113,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,614,439. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.65 and a 200 day moving average of $136.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,481,935 shares of company stock valued at $206,295,199 in the last three months. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

