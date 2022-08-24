Warburg Pincus Partners Gp Llc Sells 682,000 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) Director Warburg Pincus Partners Gp Llc sold 682,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $10,571,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,966,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,485,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Warburg Pincus Partners Gp Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

On Tuesday, August 9th, Warburg Pincus Partners Gp Llc sold 2,120,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $34,259,200.00.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.47. The stock had a trading volume of 950,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,460. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $23.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average is $11.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.20. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 47.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 58.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 27,977 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 48.0% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 61,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 19,918 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 0.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,811,000 after acquiring an additional 10,088 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $715,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 2.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,805,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,475,000 after acquiring an additional 236,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALHC shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.64.

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.