Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.06

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.06 and last traded at $20.06, with a volume of 220162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.31.

WRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.60 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 680.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,621,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,343,000 after acquiring an additional 922,152 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,931,000 after purchasing an additional 626,534 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $12,714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,973,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,332,000 after acquiring an additional 427,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $9,968,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

