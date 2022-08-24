Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Paya (PAYA)

Paya (NASDAQ: PAYA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/15/2022 – Paya had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson to $10.00.

8/9/2022 – Paya had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson to $10.00.

8/8/2022 – Paya had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $7.00 to $8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2022 – Paya had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $7.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Paya Price Performance

NASDAQ PAYA traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $6.59. The stock had a trading volume of 484,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,900. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.02. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $11.51. The company has a market cap of $870.35 million, a P/E ratio of 219.74 and a beta of -0.06.

Get Paya Holdings Inc alerts:

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. Research analysts predict that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Paya

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the first quarter valued at about $500,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paya in the second quarter worth $34,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Paya in the first quarter worth $59,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Paya in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paya in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.