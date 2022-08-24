Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 1.9% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $44.58. The stock had a trading volume of 280,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,944,565. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $169.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.08.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WFC. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.