Whitener Capital Management Inc. Invests $605,000 in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,510 shares of company stock worth $10,224,107. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.93.

NYSE COF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.78. The stock had a trading volume of 7,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,849. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $98.54 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The company has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

