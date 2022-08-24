William Montgomery Acquires 40,000 Shares of ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Stock

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) major shareholder William Montgomery bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 281,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,427.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ALJJ traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.50. 345,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,513. The company has a market cap of $57.99 million, a PE ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.25. ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter. ALJ Regional had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 217.41%. The business had revenue of $57.62 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ALJ Regional in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ALJ Regional by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ALJ Regional by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALJ Regional by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALJ Regional by 4,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 58,800 shares during the last quarter. 6.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, toll, transportation, and toll revenue collection industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Faneuil and Phoenix.

