Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) CEO Sells $99,475.00 in Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) CEO Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $99,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,628,768.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Willis Lease Finance Stock Performance
WLFC traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $39.48. 7,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,171. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average of $35.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.71 million, a PE ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.08. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $43.38.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised Willis Lease Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.
Institutional Trading of Willis Lease Finance
Willis Lease Finance Company Profile
Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.
See Also
