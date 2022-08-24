Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) CEO Sells $99,475.00 in Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) CEO Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $99,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,628,768.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Performance

WLFC traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $39.48. 7,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,171. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average of $35.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.71 million, a PE ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.08. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $43.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Willis Lease Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Institutional Trading of Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M3F Inc. raised its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 563,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,116,000 after acquiring an additional 75,645 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 107,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 47,320 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 274.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 23,043 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

See Also

