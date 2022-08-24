Wintrust Investments LLC Acquires 575 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,110.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $154.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,773. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.73. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $137.50 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

