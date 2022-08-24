Wintrust Investments LLC Has $5.44 Million Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,282 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $5,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 28,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 25,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 39.1% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

FPE stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.73. 8,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,939. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.29. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $20.76.

