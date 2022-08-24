Wintrust Investments LLC Has $8.79 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 95.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,547 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $8,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,903,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,648 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,626,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,659 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,942,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,443 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,163,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,433,000 after purchasing an additional 947,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,942,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,950 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

RDVY stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.82. 5,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,300. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.87 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.95.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.