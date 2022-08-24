Wintrust Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wintrust Investments LLC lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,113 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.93.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.10. The company had a trading volume of 90,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,614,439. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.65 and its 200 day moving average is $136.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,481,935 shares of company stock valued at $206,295,199 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

