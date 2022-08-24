Wintrust Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 20,487 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,625 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.15. The company had a trading volume of 87,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,962. The stock has a market cap of $185.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $101.24 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.34.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 39.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

