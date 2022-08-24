WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Stock Price Down 0.1%

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $61.64 and last traded at $61.75. 21,997 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 53,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.83.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.55 and a 200-day moving average of $61.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,286,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,082,000 after acquiring an additional 105,885 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 535,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,650,000 after acquiring an additional 259,975 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 512,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,683,000 after acquiring an additional 131,362 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,912,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 280,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,269,000 after acquiring an additional 28,142 shares during the period.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.