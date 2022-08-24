Wiser Wealth Management Inc Purchases 11,203 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,203 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 5.9% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wiser Wealth Management Inc owned 0.11% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $12,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $101.26. 6,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,035. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.39 and its 200-day moving average is $103.35. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.45 and a one year high of $107.10.

