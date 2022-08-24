Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,880 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Workday were worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Workday by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Workday by 265.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $271,717.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,003,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $271,717.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,003,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $47,167.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,525,492.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414. 21.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of WDAY stock traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,451. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.10 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The company has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,329.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.30.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDAY. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Workday to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $229.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.19.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

