Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Gap Up to $36.98

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.98, but opened at $38.98. Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $40.57, with a volume of 1,284 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XENE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 9.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.52.

Insider Activity at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 432.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s revenue was down 75.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 33,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $1,281,649.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 33,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $1,281,649.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,270.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 91,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $3,488,647.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,820 shares of company stock worth $6,982,432 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $953,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 161,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,064,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $6,964,000.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

See Also

