Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDE) Shares Down 2.3%

Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.32 and last traded at $25.32. Approximately 3,801 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 305% from the average daily volume of 939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.92.

Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.18.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.