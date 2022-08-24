xWIN Finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $3.22 Million (XWIN)

xWIN Finance (XWIN) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. xWIN Finance has a market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $427,262.00 worth of xWIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xWIN Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00003080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, xWIN Finance has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000921 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000618 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00024712 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000261 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00077821 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000494 BTC.

DeXit Network (DXT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

xWIN Finance Profile

xWIN Finance (XWIN) is a coin. xWIN Finance’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,817,449 coins. xWIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling xWIN Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “xWin is a fund management platform built using Binance Smart Chain that helps investors to invest in ETF-like vault, stake on various liquidity pools and farm to get rewards. Telegram | Medium “

