Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTEW) Shares Bought by SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTEW – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,543,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,195 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Zanite Acquisition were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Ronit Capital LLP lifted its stake in Zanite Acquisition by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter.

Zanite Acquisition Stock Performance

ZNTEW stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,598. Zanite Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60.

