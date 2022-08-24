Zipmex Price Down 11.9% Over Last Week (ZMT)

Zipmex (ZMT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 24th. In the last seven days, Zipmex has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zipmex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zipmex has a market cap of $18.54 million and approximately $21,060.00 worth of Zipmex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004596 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001611 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002135 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00763074 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00016211 BTC.
Zipmex Coin Profile
Zipmex’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,457,505 coins. Zipmex’s official Twitter account is @zipmex.
Zipmex Coin Trading
