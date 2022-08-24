Zipmex Price Down 11.9% Over Last Week (ZMT)

Zipmex (ZMT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 24th. In the last seven days, Zipmex has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zipmex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zipmex has a market cap of $18.54 million and approximately $21,060.00 worth of Zipmex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zipmex alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004596 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00763074 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00016211 BTC.

Zipmex Coin Profile

Zipmex’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,457,505 coins. Zipmex’s official Twitter account is @zipmex.

Zipmex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipmex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipmex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zipmex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zipmex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zipmex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.