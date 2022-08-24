ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Stock Price Up 1.9%

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Rating) rose 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 20,117 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 272,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

ZK International Group Stock Up 3.8 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19.

Get ZK International Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZK International Group stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Rating) by 207.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,728 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.21% of ZK International Group worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

About ZK International Group

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, producing, and selling double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers carbon and stainless steel strips; carbon and stainless steel pipes; light gauge stainless steel pipes; pipe connections and fittings; and couplings, unions, adapters, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZK International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZK International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.