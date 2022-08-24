Zoo Token Trading Up 10.3% This Week (ZOOT)

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Zoo Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zoo Token has a market cap of $339,165.89 and approximately $44,949.00 worth of Zoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zoo Token has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001611 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002136 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00762446 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00016208 BTC.
Zoo Token Coin Profile
Zoo Token’s official Twitter account is @ZooTokenio.
Zoo Token Coin Trading
