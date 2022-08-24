ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 157,719 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,485,252 shares.The stock last traded at $23.86 and had previously closed at $26.76.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of -0.05.

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 325.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 77.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 34.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

