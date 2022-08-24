ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 157,719 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,485,252 shares.The stock last traded at $23.86 and had previously closed at $26.76.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of -0.05.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 325.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 77.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 34.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.
