Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.06)-($0.05) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company issued revenue guidance of $99.5-101.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.10 million. Zuora also updated its FY23 guidance to ($0.18)-($0.14) EPS.

Zuora Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE ZUO traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.95. 2,103,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,110. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.95. Zuora has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.24 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 52.39% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Zuora to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.17.

In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $95,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $95,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 31,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $278,803.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,241.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,483 shares of company stock valued at $840,478. Company insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zuora

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 1.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 177,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Zuora by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

(Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.