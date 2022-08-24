Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $8.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. Zynga has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,893,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,968,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,005,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 26,343,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,596,000 after buying an additional 8,229,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Zynga by 52,419.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,519,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504,889 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

