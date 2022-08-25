1492 Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,732 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Korn Ferry makes up about 1.5% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Korn Ferry worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 9,136.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 339,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,746,000 after purchasing an additional 336,296 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 21.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,825,000 after purchasing an additional 328,220 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1,404.5% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 334,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,324,000 after purchasing an additional 312,175 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,750,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 314.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 334,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,330,000 after purchasing an additional 253,852 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KFY stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,367. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.40. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $51.08 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $721.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.98 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Korn Ferry from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

