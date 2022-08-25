1492 Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,401 Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth $393,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 73,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AMRC. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ameresco from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim set a $58.00 target price on Ameresco in a report on Monday, June 20th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Ameresco from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ameresco from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ameresco from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.15.

Ameresco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMRC traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.03. 1,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,789. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.73 and a 12 month high of $101.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.17. Ameresco had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 5.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

